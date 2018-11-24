The Latest: No. 11 Michigan State tops Texas for Vegas title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the Las Vegas Invitational (all times local):

11:45 p.m.

Eric McGill scored 14 points and Aaron Cook added 13 to lead Southern Illinois to a 79-69 win over Tulsa in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday night.

Sean Lloyd had 11 points for the Salukis (3-3), who shot 57 percent from the field, including 11 of 18 from 3-point range.

Martins Igbanu led Tulsa (4-2) with 15 points and five rebounds. Scott Curran had 11 points.

Neither team built more than a six-point lead for the first 30 minutes before the Salukis took charge with a 61-51 lead with 6:32 left. The Golden Hurricane cut it to five later on two occasions, but came no closer as Southern Illinois’ lead grew to as many as 12 with 2:09 remaining.

There were eight lead changes and four ties as Southern Illinois earned a split in their two Las Vegas games and Tulsa went 0-2.

This was part of a second Las Vegas Invitational on Friday at the Orleans Arena. Nevada won the championship game over Massachusetts earlier.

9:10 p.m.

Caleb Martin scored 29 points, Tre’Shawn Thurman added 22 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Nevada beat Massachusetts 110-87 in the Las Vegas Invitational’s second championship game on Friday.

Martin, who was named the tournament MVP, finished 9 of 15 from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Cody Martin had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-0), and Jordan Caroline had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Nevada shot 62 percent from the field, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range.

Luwane Pipkins led the Minutemen (4-2) with 30 points and seven rebounds, while Keon Clergeot added 12 as five Massachusetts players reached double digits.

Massachusetts hung tough in the first half as Nevada could only build a five-point lead in the first 13 minutes. The Wolf Pack stretched it out to 56-49 by halftime and built their largest lead by game’s end.

The tournament featured separate brackets and crowned two champions. No. 11 Michigan State beat Texas in the other title game.