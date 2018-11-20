The Latest: North Florida hands Southern Miss first loss

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — The Latest on the Cancun Challenge (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

Lamar Stevens equaled his season high with 25 points and Penn State defeated Wright State 77-59 on Tuesday night to advance to the championship game of the Cancun Challenge’s Riviera bracket.

The Nittany Lions (3-1) will play Bradley Wednesday while the Raiders take on SMU for third place.

Stevens was 10 of 15 from the floor and has reached 20 points in all four games this season. He scored 11 points in the first half with Myles Dread and Josh Reaves adding 10 each when Penn State took a 45-28 lead after opening the game on a 12-3 run. Dread finished with 13 points and Reaves had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nittany Lions shot 58 percent and made 9 of 17 from the arc.

Bill Wampler scored 17 points and Loudon Love added 14 with 10 rebounds for the Raiders (3-2).

____

8:30 p.m.

Elijah Childs had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Bradley beat SMU 75-62 on Tuesday night in the Cancun Challenge.

Bradley took its first double-digit lead at 47-37, on a Koch Bar free throw, as SMU was outscored 19-9 over the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made a reverse layup to extend Bradley’s lead to 63-55, and Childs blocked a shot at the other end. SMU missed two shots in the lane on its next possession and Lautier-Ogunleye sank two free throws with 2:31 to go.

Bar finished with 15 points and Darrell Brown 14 for Bradley (4-1). Childs had nine points and seven rebounds in the first half as the Braves led 30-28.

Jahmal McMurray scored 19 points for SMU (2-3), and Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds.