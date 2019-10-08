The Latest: Pay for play big topic at ACC media day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest from ACC men’s basketball media day on Tuesday (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference wrapped up media day with coaches and two players from each team participating in the event. Next up for the ACC will be to announce the results of its media picks for preseason favorite and all-conference players on Thursday.

The conference lost many of its top players to the NBA, including Zion Williamson, and appears more balanced overall than in years past.

One of the main topics of conversation Tuesday is college players being paid for play, a proposal that has gained momentum last month when California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that goes into effect in 2023. The law will allow athletes at universities in California to make money from their images, names or likenesses beginning in 2023.

Commissioner John Swofford says the ACC needs to be “open-minded” to the idea and several of the league’s high-profile coaches agreed with that notion. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says college athletics can no longer “put our heads in the sand” and must have a better game plan moving forward instead of being reactionary.

That said, nobody had a solution to a problem many view as a slippery slope.