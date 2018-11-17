The Latest: Old Dominion beats Kennesaw St in Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — The Latest on the Paradise Jam (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

A.J. Green scored 23 points, and Northern Iowa held off a late challenge to beat Eastern Kentucky 90-85 Saturday in the consolation round of the Paradise Jam tournament.

Spencer Halderman added 16 points as five UNI players finished in double figures for the Panthers (2-2), who led from the start at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center.

Nick Mayo scored 27 points to lead five players in double figures for the Colonels (2-3), who rallied from a 16-point deficit in the final four minutes.

Northern Iowa led 82-66 with 4:02 left, but Eastern Kentucky cut the margin to one-point twice, the last at 84-83 on Mayo’s 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining.

The Colonels had a chance to take the lead, but Peyton Broughton missed a layup off a steal with 40 seconds left. The Panthers sealed the win with a 6-2 run.