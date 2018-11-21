The Latest: Iowa State beats San Diego State 87-57 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on the Maui Invitational (all times local):

8:37 p.m.

Bryce Brown scored 19 points, Malik Dunbar added 15 and No. 8 Auburn pulled away from Arizona to win the Maui Invitational third-place game 73-57 Wednesday night.

Auburn (5-1) gave top-ranked Duke its first real test of the season in the semifinals before losing by six. The Tigers built a 10-point lead against Arizona, allowed the Wildcats to pull within one and took control with an 11-0 second-half run to go up 14.

Arizona (4-2) knocked off Iowa State in its opener before succumbing to No. 3 and eventual tournament champion Gonzaga’s second-half onslaught in the semifinals. The Wildcats kept Auburn within reach until the Tigers’ second-half run and could not make up the difference.

Brandon Randolph had 18 points and Justin Coleman 16 for Arizona.