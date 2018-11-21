The Latest: Oklahoma tops Florida to start Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — The Latest on the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas (all times local):

11:35 p.m.

De’Andre Hunter had 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to help fourth-ranked Virginia beat Middle Tennessee 74-52 in the last first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday night.

Kyle Guy also scored 15 points and Braxton Key added 13 for the Cavaliers (4-0), who never trailed but didn’t put the game away until midway through the second half. Virginia led 9-0 and 30-9, only to see the Blue Raiders claw to within 38-30 early in the second half.

Guy answered with a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that stretched the lead back out. Middle Tennessee got no closer than 11 again.

Virginia shot 46 percent but finished with a season-high 13 turnovers.

Antonio Green scored 11 points to lead Middle Tennessee (3-2), which shot 39 percent.

The Cavaliers advanced to Thursday’s semifinals to face Dayton, while the Blue Raiders will face Butler in the consolation bracket.