The Latest: San Diego State beats Xavier 79-74 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on the Maui Invitational (all times local):
7:30 p.m.
Rui Hachimura scored 24 points, Zach Norvell Jr. added 20 and No. 3 Gonzaga earned a spot in the Maui Invitational title game with a 91-74 win over Arizona Tuesday night.
Gonzaga (5-0) was out of synch late in the first half after a good start, falling into an eight-point hole.
The Zags turned the Lahaina Civic Center into The Kennel West early in the second, the cheers growing louder with each basket during a 15-2 run that put them up 56-53.
Two-time Maui champion Arizona (4-1) fought back to keep it close, but only for a little while. Gonzaga went on another run, pushing the lead 79-67 and kept the Wildcats at bay from there.
The Zags will face five-time Maui champion and top-ranked Duke in Wednesday’s title game.
Justin Coleman had 28 points for Arizona, which had three assists on 21 made field goals.
