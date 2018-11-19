The Latest: No. 8 Auburn outlasts Xavier 88-79 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on the Maui Invitational college basketball tournament (all times local):

9 p.m.

Rui Hachimura scored 23 points, Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 and No. 3 Gonzaga held off Illinois 84-78 in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.

Gonzaga (4-0) withstood Illinois’ 10-0 run to go up nine with 97 seconds left, but Trent Frazier scored on a four-point play to pull the Illini within 80-78.

Illinois forced Gonzaga into a difficult shot and got the ball back with 30 seconds left, but Frazier air-balled a long 3-pointer.

Gonzaga’s Jeremy Jones hit two free throws to send the Zags into Tuesday’s semifinals against Arizona.

Gonzaga, playing without do-everything forward Killian Tillie (ankle), had trouble with Illinois’ defensive pressure in the first half, allowing the Illini to keep it close.

Frazier scored 29 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili 17 for Illinois.