The Latest: Kansas benches De Sousa amid investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest from Big 12 media day in Kansas City, Missouri (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod says the school is awaiting guidance from prosecutors on what steps to take after three college basketball insiders were convicted of wire fraud in a case that ensnared the school.

In a statement issued by Girod and athletic director Jeff Long, the school said once it is cleared by the Justice Department to move forward, it would begin working with the NCAA to review information presented during trial. Kansas also intends to review the eligibility of all its athletes.

Ex-Adidas official James Gatto, consultant Merl Code and NBA agent runner Christian Dawkins were found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The trio had been accused of funneling money to players to attend Kansas, Louisville and other schools sponsored by the apparel company.

Girod says no decision has been made about a long-term contract extension with Adidas. The sides had agreed to a $191 million extension in late 2017 but the contract was never signed.