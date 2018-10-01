The Latest: Jury selection starts at basketball trial

<p> FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, standout college basketball recruit Brian Bowen is photographed before an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C. A recruiter, a coach and a former Adidas executive are scheduled to go on trial in New York in a criminal case that exposed corruption in several top U.S. college basketball programs. It also led to the firing of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino of Lousiville and sidelined the playing career of Bowen. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the trial in a college basketball recruiting scandal (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A jury is being chosen at a New York trial that’s drawing attention to what some call the sleazy side of college basketball recruiting.

Jury selection started on Monday at the trial of an aspiring sports agent, an Amateur Athletic Union coach and an Adidas executive.

All have pleaded not guilty. Their lawyers say the charges are a stretch.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has told a group of 50 prospective jurors that opening statements are likely to begin Tuesday.

Other defendants face separate trials, including former assistant coaches from Arizona, Auburn, the University of Southern California and Oklahoma State.

The corruption scandal already has brought down a coaching legend, Rick Pitino of Louisville. It also embarrassed sportswear giant Adidas and showed how high school players were pawns for profiteers violating NCAA regulations.