The Latest: Field announced for 2019 Charleston Classic

<p> Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson, right, passes the ball as he falls against the defense of Ball State's Kyle Mallers in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., Thursday Nov. 15, 2018, (AP Photo/Mic Smith) </p>

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the Charleston Classic (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Carsen Edwards had 25 points, 17 in the first half, as No. 23 Purdue powered past Appalachian State 92-70 at the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

The Boilermakers improved to 3-0. They will face the winner of the final opening-round game here, either Wichita State or Davidson, on Friday for a spot in the tournament finals.

Purdue took a 46-32 lead by halftime and gradually grew the lead to 26 down the stretch.

Ryan Cline added 21 points for Purdue. Edwards and Cline each hit four of their team’s 13 3-pointers.

Justin Forrest had 14 points to lead Appalachian State (1-2). The Mountaineers will take on the Wichita State-Davidson loser Friday.