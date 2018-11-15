The Latest: Field announced for 2019 Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the Charleston Classic (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 33 points including Davidson’s final 12 to lift the Wildcats to a 57-53 victory over Wichita State on cap the opening round of the Charleston Classic on Thursday night.

Gudmundsson tied the game at 50-all on a three-point play with 2:34 to go. He put Davidson up for good on a 3-pointer with 51.2 seconds left.

Wichita State (1-2) could not recover.

Davidson (3-0) will take on No. 23 Purdue in Friday’s semifinals. The Shockers play Appalachian State.

Markis McDuffie had 18 points to lead the Shockers, who held a 10-point lead early in the second half.

The loss spoiled the return to the College of Charleston campus of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall. Marshall was a former assistant who accepted the Cougars head coaching job in 2007 before returning to his old job at Winthrop a day later.