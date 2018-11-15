The Latest: Field announced for 2019 Charleston Classic

<p> Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson, right, passes the ball as he falls against the defense of Ball State's Kyle Mallers in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., Thursday Nov. 15, 2018, (AP Photo/Mic Smith) </p>

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the Charleston Classic (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 33 points including Davidson’s final 12 to lift the Wildcats to a 57-53 victory over Wichita State on cap the opening round of the Charleston Classic on Thursday night.

Gudmundsson tied the game at 50-all on a three-point play with 2:34 to go. He put Davidson up for good on a 3-pointer with 51.2 seconds left.

Wichita State (1-2) could not recover.

Davidson (3-0) will take on No. 23 Purdue in Friday’s semifinals. The Shockers play Appalachian State.

Markis McDuffie had 18 points to lead the Shockers, who held a 10-point lead early in the second half.

The loss spoiled the return to the College of Charleston campus of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall. Marshall was a former assistant who accepted the Cougars head coaching job in 2007 before returning to his old job at Winthrop a day later.