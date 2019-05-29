The Latest: NCAA lower divisions to evaluate new agent rule

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on underclassmen who hired an agent before entering the NBA draft (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Several college basketball players from lower divisions are among the 233 early entrants in the NBA draft.

Six players from Division II and one from Division III declared early for the draft. There were 175 players from colleges or other educational institutions as well as 58 international players.

Players have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to withdraw if they plan to return to school. A new rule allowed Division I players to sign with an agent and still preserve their college eligibility, though that didn’t extend to Division II and Division III.

The Division II entrants include Glenville State’s Phil Bledsoe, who faces uncertainty over his status after signing with an agent amid confusion over the new rule before withdrawing from the draft. Shaw’s Amir Hinton, Point Loma Nazarene’s Daulton Hommes and Texas-Permian Basin’s Jacob Ledoux have indicated they plan to remain in the draft. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Shaw’s Davon Dillard and Morehouse’s Ayinde Russell will remain in the draft.

In Division III, Olivet’s Trevor Manuel tweeted last month he had declared to “pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA.”