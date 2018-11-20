The Latest: Clemson advances to title game in Cayman Islands

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — The Latest on the Cayman Islands Classic (all times local):

9:35 p.m.

Mitch Ballock scored 23 points, Damien Jefferson added 20 — both career highs for the sophomores — and Creighton beat Georgia State 93-68 on Tuesday night to advance to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic against No. 16 Clemson.

Ballock made six 3-pointers and had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jefferson added two 3s and six rebounds. Ty-Shon Alexander chipped in with 13 points for Creighton (4-1).

Jefferson, who transferred from New Mexico and sat out last season, made all five of his field goals in the first half to tie his career high of 14 points. His previous high came in a 78-73 win over Boise State on Feb. 14, 2017. Ballock’s previous best was last season, scoring 22 in a 100-89 win over UCLA.

Creighton made eight 3-pointers in the first half, shot 61 percent from the field and forced 11 turnovers en route to a 28-point lead.

D’Marcus Simonds scored 21 points and Kane Williams added a career-high 20 for Georgia State (3-2). The Panthers missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first half, leading to 30 percent shooting overall and trailing 52-24.