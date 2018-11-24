The Latest: Peppers gives Nicholls State win with OT bucket

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Emerald Coast Classic (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Jarron Cumberland scored 25 points to lead Cincinnati to the Emerald Coast Classic championship by defeating Mississippi 71-57 on Saturday.

It was a reversal of fortune for the Bearcats, who had lost the 2014 title game to the Rebels in the tournament’s first year.

Cincinnati (5-1) squandered a 13-point first half lead but roared back in the second half.

Cumberland, who was named the tournament’s outstanding player, made 13-of-14 free throws — setting tournament records for foul shots made and attempted. He hit only 5 of 17 from the field.

Devontae Shuler led Mississippi (4-2) with a career-high 24 points and Breein Tyree added 14.

Keith Williams broke a 7-7 tie with a 3 pointer that launched a 12-2 run and gave Cincinnati a 10 point lead at 19-9. The Bearcats eventually got the lead up to 13 and maintained a double-digit advantage until the last three minutes of the half. Ole Miss went on a 9-2 run to narrow the gap to 37-33 at the half including a Shuler 3 pointer at the buzzer.

The Rebels opened the second half with an 8-3 run to tie the score at 41-all. The Bearcats responded with a 14-2 run to get the lead back to double digits and never looked back.