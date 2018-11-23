The Latest: Davenport leads Memphis past Canisius, 71-63

<p> LSU guard Ja'vonte Smart (1) puts up a shot in front of Florida State guard Trent Forrest (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) </p>

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the AdvoCare Invitational (all times local):

9 p.m.

Orlando-area product Grant Riller had 33 points and six assists as Charleston beat UAB 74-51 in the consolation round of the AdvoCare Invitational on Friday.

It’s the second-highest point total ever at the tournament. Marquette’s Matt Carlino scored 38 against Georgia Tech in 2014.

Riller, who entered averaging 16 points and four assists, has six career 30-or-more-point games.

Jarrell Brantley added 15 points for the Cougars (4-2).

Charleston and Memphis will meet in Sunday’s fifth-place game.

UAB (3-2) got 11 points apiece Lewis Sullivan and Jeremiah Bell.

The Blazers will take on Canisius Sunday for seventh place.

Riller had 16 points as Charleston went up 30-18 at the half.