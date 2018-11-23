The Latest: Davenport leads Memphis past Canisius, 71-63
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the AdvoCare Invitational (all times local):
9 p.m.
Orlando-area product Grant Riller had 33 points and six assists as Charleston beat UAB 74-51 in the consolation round of the AdvoCare Invitational on Friday.
It’s the second-highest point total ever at the tournament. Marquette’s Matt Carlino scored 38 against Georgia Tech in 2014.
Riller, who entered averaging 16 points and four assists, has six career 30-or-more-point games.
Jarrell Brantley added 15 points for the Cougars (4-2).
Charleston and Memphis will meet in Sunday’s fifth-place game.
UAB (3-2) got 11 points apiece Lewis Sullivan and Jeremiah Bell.
The Blazers will take on Canisius Sunday for seventh place.
Riller had 16 points as Charleston went up 30-18 at the half.
