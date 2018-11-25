The Latest: UAB rallies to beat Canisius 68-58

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the AdvoCare Invitational (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Orlando area native Grant Riller scored 32 points and added a career-high nine assists, Jarrell Brantley had 19 points, and Charleston beat Memphis 78-75 for fifth place on Sunday.

Riller had 33 points, the second-highest total ever at the invitational, in Friday’s 74-51 win over UAB.

Tyler Harris had 25 points for Memphis (3-3).

Brantley made two free throws as Charleston (5-2) went ahead 76-75 with 31.3 seconds remaining.

Riller helped secure the win with a pair of free throws with 15 seconds to play. Jeremiah Martin’s lay up put Memphis up 75-74 with 1:02 left. He finished with 11 points to became the 52nd player in school history to reach 1,000 points.

Harris had 16 points as Memphis took a 42-40 lead at the half.

Riller and Brevin Galloway scored 15 apiece during the opening 20 minutes.

6:15 p.m.

Cameron McGriff had 28 points, Lindy Waters added 16, and Oklahoma State defeated No. 19 LSU 90-77 in the third-place game Sunday.

Oklahoma State (4-2) beat Memphis 84-64 and lost to defending national champion Villanova 77-58 earlier in the invitational.

The Cowboys were 6-6 against ranked teams last season. Skylar Mays scored 20 points for the Tigers (5-2), who were coming off a 79-76 overtime loss to No. 14 Florida State on Friday.

McGriff hit a 3 and Waters made three free throws during a second-half opening 15-2 run that put Oklahoma State ahead 57-39 with 13 minutes to play.

Michael Weathers layup extended the Cowboys lead to 68-48 midway through the second half.

LSU missed 12 of its 13 shots during the Cowboys’ surge.

McGriff had 13 points as Oklahoma State grabbed a 42-37 halftime advantage. The Cowboys lead by 13 points 5 ½ minutes into the game.

3:30 p.m.

Collin Gillespie had 17 points, including two key late free throws, and Villanova won the AdvoCare Invitational by beating No. 14 Florida State 66-60.

Gillespie made it 64-60 by connecting on a pair of free throws with 11.2 seconds left in what was a tight second half.

Eric Paschall had 15 points and Phil Booth chipped in 12 for the defending national champions (5-2).

Florida State (5-1) got 11 points from both Mfiondu Kabengele and Trent Forrest.

Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the Top 25 — the first time since December 2013 — in last Monday’s poll after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season’s championship game and losing 76-68 in overtime to Furman.

Villanova’s Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman were all taken in the NBA draft after last year’s championship run.

Gillespie had nine point to help Villanova take a 26-25 halftime lead. The Wildcats (eight) and Florida State (nine) combined for 17 turnovers.