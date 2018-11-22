The Latest: Boston College wins inaugural Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Fort Myers Tip-Off (all times local):

Jordan Chatman matched a season-best with 20 points and Boston College beat Loyola Chicago 78-66 on Wednesday night in the championship game of the inaugural Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Boston College built a 16-point lead in the second half before Loyola used a 13-2 run, highlighted by consecutive 3s from Lucas Williamson and another from Marques Townes, to pull to 58-53 with 6:20 remaining. But the Ramblers didn’t get closer as the Eagles answered with a 13-4 surge to pull away.

Chatman rebounded from 2-of-13 shooting performance Monday against Wyoming, making 7 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers.

Nik Popovic scored 14 points and Jairus Hamilton added 11 off the bench for the Eagles. Ky Bowman, a starting guard averaging 24.3 points, had two fouls early and sat out most of the first half but finished with 12 points in 29 minutes.

Clayton Custer scored 17 points and Cameron Krutwig added 14 to lead Loyola (4-2). Williamson finished with 13 points and Townes had 10.

The Ramblers shot just 1 of 11 from long range in the first half and missed their first two 3-point attempts in the second half but then made 6 of 11.