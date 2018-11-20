The Latest: Clemson advances to title game in Cayman Islands

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — The Latest on the Cayman Islands Classic (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Derrick Alston made 6 of 7 from the arc in scoring 22 points, Justinian Jessup added four 3s and Boise State defeated St. Bonaventure 72-52 on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Broncos (2-2) advance to play Illinois State in the fifth-place game on Wednesday while the Bonnies (1-4) will take on Akron for seventh.

Boise State, leading 30-24 at halftime, went on a 21-0 run to start the second half, hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers including three by Jessup and two from Alston while the Bonnies were 0 of 10 from the floor during the Broncos’ streak.

RJ Williams added 10 points for the Broncos who shot 58 percent and made 13 of 24 from distance.

Jalen Poyser scored 22 points and Kyle Lofton 20 for the Bonnies, who shot 32 percent.

____

4 p.m.

Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Elijah Thomas had his second straight double-double and No. 16 Clemson beat Georgia 64-49 on Tuesday to advance to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Thomas finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson (5-0), which is off to its best start since the 2013-14 season. Shelton Mitchell, who scored a season-high 22 on Monday, chipped in with 13 points and David Skara had three of the Tigers‘ nine steals.

Coach Brad Brownell won his 154th game at Clemson, three away from passing Bill Foster for second in program history.

Derek Ogbeide led Georgia (3-2) with 11 points. Nicolas Claxton, who scored 22 points in an 80-68 win on Monday, was held to three points on 1-of-9 shooting — but he had nine rebounds and five blocks.