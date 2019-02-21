The Latest: Syracuse coach ‘heartbroken’ over fatal accident

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal accident involving Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim (BAY-heim) tried to warn other cars with his cell phone light after striking and killing a man trying to make his way to the median of an interstate late Wednesday night.

Syracuse police say Boeheim struck 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez with his GMC Acadia on I-690. Police say Boeheim was trying to avoid hitting the disabled Dodge Charger, which was resting perpendicular on the interstate. Authorities say it appears the car lost control on a patch of ice and hit a guardrail.

Authorities say Boeheim pulled out his cell phone to make sure other cars didn’t hit the disabled car.

Authorities say there is no sign the 74-year-old Basketball Hall of Fame coach was impaired.