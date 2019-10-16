The Latest: Blackshear considers Florida ‘hand-in-glove’ fit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on Southeastern Conference men’s basketball media day (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Florida forward and Virginia Tech graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. says the persistence of his new teammates helped him select the Gators over a host of other Southeastern Conference suitors.

Blackshear, the SEC preseason player of the year, considered Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas among other schools before making his choice. Florida guard Andrew Nembhard says he was communicating daily with the 6-foot-10 forward in the latter stages of that recruiting process.

Blackshear considers Florida a “hand-in-glove fit.”

Blackshear averaged 11.2 points and 6 rebounds at Virginia Tech last year while playing for Buzz Williams, who has since left for Texas A&M. Blackshear and Williams both said they don’t know quite what to expect when Florida visits Texas A&M on Feb. 12.

Blackshear says “it’s going to be really weird because I’m used to being in those huddles with him, getting ready for games with him.”