The Citadel takes on Carver College

Carver College vs. The Citadel (3-5)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The The Citadel Bulldogs will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. The Citadel lost 96-84 loss at home against East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: The Citadel’s Kaelon Harris, Kaiden Rice and Fletcher Abee have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TERRENCE: Terrence Boykin has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel went 5-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs put up 87.3 points per matchup across those eight games.