The Citadel rallies past High Point 79-77 (Nov 18, 2017)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) Preston Parks hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points and The Citadel rallied in the second half to turn back High Point 79-77 on Saturday.

Andre Fox sank a 3-pointer with 6:33 left in the game to give High Point a 65-58 lead, but the Bulldogs (3-2) put together a 15-0 run to seize control. Parks and Kaelon Harris turned steals into layups to begin the run and Parks buried a 3-pointer to cap the run and give The Citadel a 73-65 lead with 2:20 left to play.

Fox finished with 24 points for the Panthers (1-2). He knocked down 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including all four of his 3-point attempts, and was 6 of 6 at the free-throw line. Fox added five rebounds. Brandon Kamga tossed in 13 points, Jahaad Proctor scored 11 with five rebounds and reserves Ricky Madison and Justyn Mutts scored 11 and 10, respectively for High Point.

Article continues below ...

Harris finished with 13 points for The Citadel, which shot 40 percent (10 of 25) from 3-point range. Tariq Simmons added 11 points and four assists off the bench for the Bulldogs.