Texas welcomes N. Colorado in 2019-20 season opener

Northern Colorado (0-0) vs. Texas (0-0)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas opens its season by hosting the Northern Colorado Bears. Northern Colorado went 21-11 last year and finished second in the Big Sky, while Texas ended up 21-16 and finished sixth in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas held its 17 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.2 points per game last year. The Longhorns offense put up 75.5 points per matchup en route to a 12-5 record against non-Big 12 competition. Northern Colorado went 4-5 against non-conference programs last season.