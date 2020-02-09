Texas Tech looks for home win vs TCU

TCU (13-10, 4-6) vs. Texas Tech (15-8, 6-4)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech looks for its fifth straight win over TCU at United Supermarkets Arena. The last victory for the Horned Frogs at Texas Tech was a 62-42 win on Jan. 17, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: TCU’s Desmond Bane, Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer have collectively scored 44 percent of all Horned Frogs scoring this season, although the trio’s production has decreased to 36 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Bane has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 15-3 when it scores at least 62.

PERFECT WHEN: The Red Raiders are 8-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 7-8 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Horned Frogs are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 7-10 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 26th-highest rate in the country. The TCU offense has turned the ball over on 21.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 308th among Division I teams).