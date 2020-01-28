Texas Tech looks for home win vs No. 12 WVU

No. 12 West Virginia (16-3, 4-2) vs. Texas Tech (12-7, 3-3)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech looks for its fourth straight win over No. 12 West Virginia at United Supermarkets Arena. The last victory for the Mountaineers at Texas Tech was an 80-76 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Mountaineers have been led by Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver. Tshiebwe is averaging 11.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while Culver is putting up 10.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest. The Red Raiders have been led by Kyler Edwards and Jahmi’us Ramsey, who have combined to score 24.6 points per outing.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Red Raiders have given up just 58.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 64 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.EXCELLENT EDWARDS: Edwards has connected on 29.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 12-2 when it scores at least 62.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-7 when fewer than four Red Raiders players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 17th-highest rate in the country. West Virginia has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).