Texas Tech begins 2019-20 campaign against E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (0-0) vs. Texas Tech (0-0)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Eastern Illinois in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Eastern Illinois went 14-18 last year and finished sixth in the OVC, while Texas Tech ended up 31-7 and finished first in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech held its 19 non-conference opponents to an average of just 55.5 points per game last season. The Red Raiders offense put up 73.5 points per contest on their way to a 17-2 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Eastern Illinois went 6-6 against non-conference teams last season.