Texas State, S. Alabama put streaks on line

Texas State (20-10, 13-6) vs. South Alabama (19-11, 12-7)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks for its eighth straight conference win against Texas State. Texas State’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Appalachian State Mountaineers 60-57 on Feb. 8. South Alabama has won its last seven games against conference opponents.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. . For Texas State, Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 64 percent of all Bobcats points over their last five.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 36.5 percent of the 189 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: South Alabama has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 62.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has an assist on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) over its past three outings while Texas State has assists on 51 of 91 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.