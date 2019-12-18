Texas State, Ga. Southern start Sun Belt play

Texas State (7-4, 0-0) vs. Georgia Southern (6-4, 0-0)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Texas State as Sun Belt play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with 13 wins and seven losses.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas State’s Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 37.9 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Southern has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 95.8 points while giving up 71.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Georgia Southern has 37 assists on 82 field goals (45.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Texas State has assists on 42 of 92 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Georgia Southern offense has averaged 76.1 possessions per game this season, ranking the Eagles 19th nationally. Texas State has not been as uptempo as the Eagles and is averaging only 68 possessions per game (ranked 267th).