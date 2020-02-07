Texas Southern looks to sweep Prairie View

Texas Southern (10-12, 7-2) vs. Prairie View (11-11, 7-2)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern goes for the season sweep over Prairie View after winning the previous matchup in Houston. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 11, when the Tigers shot 45.1 percent from the field while limiting Prairie View’s shooters to just 39.3 percent en route to a 71-67 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Eden Ewing, Justin Hopkins and Bryson Etienne have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Tigers have scored 73.1 points per game and allowed 70.3 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 67.5 points scored and 82.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 41 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK SCORING: Prairie View has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84.8 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. The Texas Southern offense has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 307th among Division I teams).