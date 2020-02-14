Texas Southern looks for home win vs Jackson St.

Jackson State (10-14, 7-4) vs. Texas Southern (10-13, 7-3)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its sixth straight win over Jackson State at Health & PE Center. The last victory for the Tigers at Texas Southern was a 75-73 win on Feb. 17, 2014.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Eden Ewing and Justin Hopkins have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: Jackson State has scored 67 points per game and allowed 61.5 points per game across 11 conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 61.6 points scored and 78.5 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Tristan Jarrett has connected on 27.2 percent of the 147 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 68.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-8 when they score 63 points or fewer and 10-5 when they exceed 63 points. Jackson State is 0-11 when allowing 73 or more points and 10-3 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Texas Southern has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Jackson State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Tigers 26th among Division I teams. The Texas Southern offense has turned the ball over on 21.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 311th, nationally).