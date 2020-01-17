Texas Southern, Jackson St. meet in conference play

Texas Southern (5-11, 2-1) vs. Jackson State (5-12, 2-2)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Jackson State in a SWAC matchup. Texas Southern took care of Prairie View by four at home on Saturday, while Jackson State is coming off of a 56-50 loss on Monday at Southern.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jackson State’s Tristan Jarrett has averaged 18.5 points while Roland Griffin has put up 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds. For Texas Southern, Yahuza Rasas has averaged 9.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while Chris Baldwin has put up 7.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: Texas Southern has scored 76 points per game and allowed 76.7 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both solid improvements over the 67.5 points scored and 82.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JARRETT: Jarrett has connected on 28.4 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-7 when they score 69 points or fewer and 5-4 when they exceed 69 points. Jackson State is 0-9 when allowing 73 or more points and 5-3 when holding opponents below 73.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has lost its last six road games, scoring 68.5 points, while allowing 84.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Jackson State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 19th-highest rate in the country. Texas Southern has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 306th among Division I teams).