Texas Southern hopes to end skid vs NKU

Texas Southern (0-4) vs. Northern Kentucky (4-1)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks to end its four-game losing streak as it battles Northern Kentucky. Texas Southern is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Northern Kentucky is coming off a 59-57 win over Ball State on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tyrik Armstrong is averaging 11.5 points to lead the charge for the Tigers. Eden Ewing is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 11 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Norse have been led by Dantez Walton, who is averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Texas Southern has scored 56.3 points per game and allowed 79 over its four-game road losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Norse have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Northern Kentucky has 46 assists on 74 field goals (62.2 percent) over its past three contests while Texas Southern has assists on 24 of 66 field goals (36.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Horizon teams.