Texas Preview Capsule

Texas

Last season: 19-15, lost in first round of NCAA Tournament

Nickname: Longhorns

Coach: Shaka Smart

Conference: Big 12

Who’s gone: Center Mo Bamba (NBA)

Who’s back: Guard Kerwin Roach returned for his senior season and is Texas’ best two-way player. He averages 12.3 points and consistently draws the toughest defensive assignment. Senior forward Dylan Osetkowski averaged 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds. Andrew Jones returned to the team as he continues to get treatment and recover from last season’s leukemia diagnosis but whether he will play is undecided. Just his appearance on the bench will be an inspiration.

Who’s new: Junior guard Elijah Mitrou-Long transferred from Mount St. Mary’s, where he averaged 10.7 points and was a 37 percent 3-point shooter.

The Skinny: Smart got Texas winning again but the Longhorns still couldn’t make any noise in the postseason with another first-round NCAA Tournament loss. Smart is 50-50 heading into his fourth season at Texas.

Expectations: Texas is expected to be one of the top six teams in the Big 12, which should be good enough for another NCAA Tournament berth.