Texas plays Purdue

Texas (1-0) vs. Purdue (1-0)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Purdue both look to put winning streaks together . Texas blew out Northern Colorado by 24 on Tuesday. Purdue is coming off a 79-57 win over Green Bay on Wednesday.

Article continues below ...

A YEAR AGO: Texas earned a 4-point win over Purdue when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Texas went 12-5 against schools outside its conference, while Purdue went 10-5 in such games.