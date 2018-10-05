Texas: No evidence found to back up corruption trial claims

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte said Friday a university review into possible rules violations found nothing to substantiate claims made in testimony at a college basketball corruption trial in New York federal court.

Del Conte issued a statement following testimony this week from Brian Bowen Sr., who testified that his son, Brian Jr., was offered thousands of dollars to play at major programs.

Bowen Sr. said that an aspiring agent, Christian Dawkins, told him he could pocket $50,000 if his son played at the University of Arizona, $150,000 at Oklahoma State or $100,000 at Creighton. Bowen said there was some interest from Oregon but didn’t recall a cash offer. He also testified Dawkins suggested Texas assistant Mike Morrell, now the head coach at UNC Asheville, could “help me with housing.”

Asked if he specifically talked with anyone at Texas about “such an offer,” Bowen replied no.

“In response to the NCAA Board of Governors memo last year charging institutions to examine their men’s basketball programs for possible rules violations, our compliance office conducted a review and did not find any information that substantiates the recent testimony at the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York,” Del Conte said in a statement that did mention any names. “We will monitor the information from the court proceedings and continue to cooperate fully should there be any requests from the NCAA.”

Dawkins, former amateur coach Merl Code and former Adidas executive James Gatto have pleaded not guilty to charges they committed fraud by secretly funneling money from Adidas to families of prospects to get them to attend colleges sponsored by the athletic clothing company.

Earlier this year, Texas junior guard Eric Davis Jr. turned pro after being held out several games late in the season after reports raised allegations that he’d taken money from an agent representative.

Texas held Davis out of the Longhorns‘ final six games after the payment allegations were raised in a Yahoo Sports report on the scandal in late February. In a statement released by Texas at the time, Davis said he wanted to put the “unfortunate events” of the end of the season behind him. He didn’t elaborate or address the payment allegations directly.