Texas looks to extend streak vs OU

Texas (18-11, 8-8) vs. Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas looks for its fifth straight conference win against Oklahoma. Texas’ last Big 12 loss came against the Iowa State Cyclones 81-52 on Feb. 15. Oklahoma is coming off a big 73-62 win over then-No. 20 West Virginia in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Coleman III has connected on 39.8 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Texas is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Longhorns are 7-11 when scoring any fewer than 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sooners have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Oklahoma has 34 assists on 74 field goals (45.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Texas has assists on 25 of 69 field goals (36.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on just 16 percent of its possessions, the 21st-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.8 percent of all Texas possessions have resulted in a turnover.