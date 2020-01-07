Texas looks for home win vs OU

Oklahoma (10-3, 1-0) vs. Texas (10-3, 0-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas looks for its fifth straight win over Oklahoma at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. The last victory for the Sooners at Texas was a 70-49 win on Jan. 5, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Reaves has connected on 29.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Longhorns are 9-0 when they record four or more steals and 1-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Sooners are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 72 points or fewer and 1-3 whenever opponents exceed 72 points.

STREAK SCORING: Texas has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 74.6 points while giving up 59.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 14.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.