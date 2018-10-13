Texas guard out with toe injury following leukemia treatment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas guard Andrew Jones has fractured a toe in practice, and the school says there is no timetable for his return.

Jones had rejoined the team following his diagnosis of leukemia, which occurred in January. He sat out most of last season while undergoing treatment.

A statement from Texas says Jones fractured a toe on his right foot on Thursday but is expected to make a full recovery.

Coach Shaka Smart has said Jones hopes to be able to play this season but that team medical staff want to make sure he’s strong enough to return to the court. Texas opens the season Nov. 6 against Eastern Illinois.