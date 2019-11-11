Texas faces California Baptist

California Baptist (2-0) vs. Texas (2-0)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist and Texas both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of victories in their last game. Texas earned a 70-66 win at Purdue on Saturday, while California Baptist won easily 112-56 at home against Cal Lutheran on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Matt Coleman III has put up 16 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones has complemented Coleman and is producing 13.5 points per game. The Lancers are led by Milan Acquaah, who is averaging 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists.ACCURATE ACQUAAH: Acquaah has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an average of 102.5 points per game.