Texas A&M-CC opens 2019-20 season against La. Tech

Louisiana Tech (0-0) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-0)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi opens the season by hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech went 20-13 last year and finished eighth in the CUSA, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi ended up 14-18 and finished sixth in the Southland.

PREVIOUSLY: Louisiana Tech got a 5-point win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech went 8-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Bulldogs gave up 73.2 points per game while scoring 79.4 per outing. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 1-8 in non-conference play, averaging 59.8 points and allowing 68.2 per game in the process.