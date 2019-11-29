Texas A&M-CC looks to sweep UTRGV

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-4) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-4)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Rio Grande Valley seeks revenge on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after dropping the first matchup in Corpus Christi. The teams last faced each other on Nov. 17, when the Islanders shot 38.5 percent from the field on the way to the eight-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Jordan Jackson, Lesley Varner II and Chris Freeman have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Vaqueros points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jashawn Talton-Thomas has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Texas A&M-Corpus Christi field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Islanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vaqueros. Texas Rio Grande Valley has 36 assists on 67 field goals (53.7 percent) over its past three outings while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 36 of 62 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Rio Grande Valley offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-lowest rate in the country. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 341st among Division I teams).