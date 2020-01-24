Texas A&M-CC looks for road win vs Incarnate Word

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8-12, 4-5) vs. Incarnate Word (4-14, 1-6)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi looks for its third straight win over Incarnate Word at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Incarnate Word’s last win at home against the Islanders came on Feb. 2, 2016.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Incarnate Word has depended on freshmen. For the Islanders, seniors Myles Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Tony Lewis have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring. On the other hand, freshmen Drew Lutz, Keaston Willis, Vincent Miszkiewicz and Marcus Larsson have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Incarnate Word’s scoring this season, including 73 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Cardinals have scored 67.1 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 56.8 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Lutz has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-12 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cards have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Islanders. Incarnate Word has 38 assists on 71 field goals (53.5 percent) across its past three contests while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has held opposing teams to 66.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Southland teams.