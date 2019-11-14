Texas A&M-CC hosts Stony Brook

Stony Brook (1-2) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-2)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hosts Stony Brook in an early season matchup. Both teams last played on Monday. Stony Brook won easily 91-44 at home against Farmingdale State, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi fell to Vanderbilt on the road, 71-66.

STEPPING UP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Jashawn Talton has averaged 18.5 points, seven rebounds and two steals while Nolan Bertain has put up 8.5 points. For the Seawolves, Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 18 points and 4.7 rebounds while Mouhamadou Gueye has put up 10 points, eight rebounds and 3.7 blocks.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Olaniyi has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook is ranked first among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent. The Seawolves have averaged 15.7 offensive boards per game.