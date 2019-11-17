Texas A&M-CC hopes to end skid vs UTRGV

Texas Rio Grande Valley (1-3) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-4)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Texas Rio Grande Valley. Texas Rio Grande Valley came up short in a 69-58 game to Stony Brook in its last outing. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost 57-45 loss at home to North Dakota State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Jashawn Talton has averaged 17 points and seven rebounds while Myles Smith has put up 11.3 points and four rebounds. For the Vaqueros, Jordan Jackson has averaged 15.8 points while Lesley Varner II has put up 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Talton has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Texas A&M-Corpus Christi field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 52.3 points while giving up 69.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Islanders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Vaqueros. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has an assist on 39 of 63 field goals (61.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Texas Rio Grande Valley has assists on 48 of 87 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Rio Grande Valley offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the nation. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).