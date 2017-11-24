Tennessee Tech edges Omaha 86-85 in Emerald Coast Classic (Nov 24, 2017)

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) Mason Ramsey scored a career-high 20 points, Kajon Mack added 19 and Aleksa Jugovic made a go-ahead basket with 22 seconds left to help Tennessee Tech edge Omaha 86-85 on Friday in the Emerald Coast Classic.

Ramsey tied it at 82 with 2:12 left and after two empty TTU possessions, Courtney Alexander II made two free throws to pull the Golden Eagles to 85-84 with 33 seconds remaining. Alexander made a steal at the other end and found Jugovic for a layup.

Jugovic added 17 points for TTU (5-1) and Alexander had 13 points and 15 boards.

KJ Robinson made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Omaha (0-6), which entered ranked sixth nationally with 42 steals. The Mavericks only had two steals against Tennessee Tech.

It was the first game of the bracket portion of the tournament being played at The Arena at Northwest Florida State College.