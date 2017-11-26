Tennessee State slips past Kennesaw State in OT, 77-74 (Nov 25, 2017)

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) Armani Chaney hit Tennessee State’s only field goal in overtime and added two more free throws as the Tigers knocked off Kennesaw State, 77-74 on Saturday night.

Brian Lockley gave Kennesaw State the lead with :09 left after throwing down a dunk and hitting the first of two free throws to make it 69-66, but Daniel Cummings hit a 3-point field goal with :02 left to force the extra period.

Chaney finished with 18 points to lead Tennessee State (3-2), which earned its first win on the road. Delano Spencer finished with 16 points and Ken’Darrius Hamilton added 14. The Tigers shot 39.3 percent from the field (24 of 61), including hitting 10 of 25 from behind the three-point arc.

Kennesaw State (1-5) got 19 points from Nick Masterson. Tristan Jarrett added 13 points off the bench and Kosta Jankovic pulled down 10 rebounds.