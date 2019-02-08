Tennessee State outlasts Morehead State, 81-80 in 2OT

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey scored 18 points including a 3-pointer in the second-overtime as Tennessee State beat Morehead State 81-80 on Thursday night.

With the game tied at 78, Tennessee State’s Stokley Chaffee Jr. blocked A.J. Hicks‘ shot to set up Fitzpatrick-Dorsey’s 3 with 1:53 remaining. Malek Green scored on a dunk for Morehead State with 51 seconds left to cap the scoring. The Eagles had the last possession with 24 seconds to play, but Hicks missed two shots and James Baker missed a tip-in at the buzzer.

Fitzpatrick-Dorsey made four 3-pointers and had six rebounds. Chaffee finished with 12 points, and Michael Littlejohn and Kamar McKnight added 11 for Tennessee State (8-15, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference).

Hicks scored 29 points and Jordan Walker had 20 for Morehead State (9-15, 5-6).

McKnight’s layup with 11 seconds left tied it at 76 in the first overtime.

Hicks made four free throws and a 3-pointer during a 7-0 surge in the final 1:15 of regulation to force overtime.