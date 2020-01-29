Tennessee St., JSU meet in conference play

Tennessee State (12-9, 4-4) vs. Jacksonville State (9-12, 4-4)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts Tennessee State in an OVC matchup. Tennessee State fell 76-64 at Murray State in its last outing. Jacksonville State is coming off a 72-51 home win against Morehead State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The Tigers are led by Carlos Marshall Jr. and Michael Littlejohn. Marshall is averaging 12.7 points and four rebounds while Littlejohn is putting up 11.3 points per game. The Gamecocks have been anchored by De’Torrion Ware and Kayne Henry, who have combined to score 21.5 points per contest.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Gamecocks have scored 71.6 points per game against OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they recorded in non-conference play.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Marshall has connected on 32.8 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Jacksonville State is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 9-6 when it scores at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: Tennessee State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Tigers are 7-9 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is ranked second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.8 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game and 12.7 per game over their last three games.