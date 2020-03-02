Tennessee looks to knock off No. 6 Kentucky

Tennessee (16-13, 8-8) vs. No. 6 Kentucky (24-5, 14-2)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky looks to give Tennessee its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Tennessee’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 20 VCU Rams 72-69 on Nov. 30, 2019. Kentucky has won its last eight games against conference opponents.

EARLY RISERS: Each team has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Nick Richards, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey have collectively accounted for 58 percent of Kentucky’s scoring this season and 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Tennessee, .

KEY FACILITATOR: Jordan Bowden has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. Bowden has accounted for 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Tennessee is 0-8 when it allows at least 73 points and 16-5 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Tennessee is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Volunteers are 10-13 when scoring any fewer than 75.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 63.2 points per game, the lowest figure among all SEC teams.